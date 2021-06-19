Stora Enso Oyj to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.
Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.
OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.85. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
About Stora Enso Oyj
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.
