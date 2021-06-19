Stora Enso Oyj to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stora Enso Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Danske downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stora Enso Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.85. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

