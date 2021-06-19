STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) PT Raised to $39.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.20.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in STORE Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 40,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in STORE Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.