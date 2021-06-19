Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) PT Raised to C$5.00

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRX. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Storm Resources to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Storm Resources in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Storm Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.08.

Shares of Storm Resources stock opened at C$3.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$455.42 million and a PE ratio of 1,150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.35. Storm Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$4.11.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

