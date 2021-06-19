Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at National Bank Financial

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.33% from the company’s current price.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.36.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$29.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$43.84 billion and a PE ratio of 1,616.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.38.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.6747504 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

