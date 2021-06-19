Suretly (SUR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $131.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 19th. Suretly has a market cap of $35,249.05 and $131.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Suretly has traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00058177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.78 or 0.00727932 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00043680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00083455 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

