Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

SWMAY stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.42. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $9.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $530.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.12 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.9036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

