Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Anika Therapeutics worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 567.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $575.50 million, a PE ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.