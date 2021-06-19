Swiss National Bank Buys 600 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BFS shares. B. Riley raised Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NYSE:BFS opened at $45.25 on Friday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.