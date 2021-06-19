Swiss National Bank Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 35,837 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Boston Omaha by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

In related news, CEO Boulderado Group, Llc sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $7,086,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

BOMN stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $949.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 230.61% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter.

Boston Omaha Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.