Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

ORLA stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $993.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

