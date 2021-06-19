Tapmydata (TAP) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $96,789.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,187,797 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

