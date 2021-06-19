Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

TSHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

NASDAQ:TSHA traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.76. 162,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,074. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.74 million and a P/E ratio of -7.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.17.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $2,740,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $1,387,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.