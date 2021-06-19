TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director John J. Mcwilliams Sells 934 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total value of C$65,996.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,464.02.

On Tuesday, May 18th, John J. Mcwilliams sold 1,961 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.32, for a total transaction of C$132,014.52.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$63.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$50.61 and a 1 year high of C$66.14. The stock has a market cap of C$62.59 billion and a PE ratio of 26.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.48.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4513116 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 138.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.13.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

