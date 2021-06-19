Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $652,000 Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $1,179,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $1,035,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 410,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 81,859 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

