Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $710,000 Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chewy were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after buying an additional 1,432,658 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Chewy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chewy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,357,000 after purchasing an additional 591,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 408,200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $25,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,925.00, a P/E/G ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cfra assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,238 shares in the company, valued at $10,748,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,328,973 shares of company stock valued at $514,655,134. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

