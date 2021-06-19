Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 276.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 73,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,547,054.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 410,380 shares of company stock valued at $75,176,929. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

NYSE TDOC opened at $156.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.22. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

