Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 89,434 Shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,434 shares during the quarter. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF makes up about 1.1% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.44% of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000.

NYSEARCA HFXI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.94. 44,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,978. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81.

