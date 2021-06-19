Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $32.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,402.22. 2,305,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,332.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,455.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

