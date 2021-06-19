Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 19,320 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.6% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,823,000 after buying an additional 7,891,632 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $108,366,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,286 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,028,000 after purchasing an additional 550,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,066,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $53.31. 1,246,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,624. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.49. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

