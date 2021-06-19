Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after buying an additional 330,733 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,889,000. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 213,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after buying an additional 116,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 171,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after buying an additional 110,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,006. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $55.04 and a 12-month high of $94.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.99.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

