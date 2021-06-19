Terracoin (TRC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $289.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $453,623.97 and $289.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,242.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.92 or 0.01589070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.14 or 0.00436343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00060385 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003791 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

