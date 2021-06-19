Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $6.98 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,000. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.4% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,890,000 after acquiring an additional 392,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $3.82 on Friday, reaching $84.09. 22,453,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,977,126. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.29. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.