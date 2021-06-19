The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Lifted by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1,024.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in The Allstate were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,022,000 after acquiring an additional 95,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $373,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

