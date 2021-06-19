The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will report $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:NTB opened at $35.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,063,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,900,000 after acquiring an additional 144,167 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,759,000 after acquiring an additional 569,342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 980,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,478,000 after acquiring an additional 39,536 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,416,000 after acquiring an additional 329,295 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

