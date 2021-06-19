The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Down 14.0% in May

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the May 13th total of 9,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

BK traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,517,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460,961. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

