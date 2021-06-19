The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $55.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.72. 1,358,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,898. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.40.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $782,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 564.2% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 122,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 104,371 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $2,495,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.