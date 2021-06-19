The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

The City of London Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTY)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 394 ($5.15) and last traded at GBX 396.50 ($5.18). 741,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,035,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397.50 ($5.19).

The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 392.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from The City of London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.75. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. The City of London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.32%.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

