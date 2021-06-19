The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €13.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SZU. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Warburg Research set a €17.90 ($21.06) price objective on Südzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.82 ($17.44).

Shares of ETR SZU opened at €13.35 ($15.71) on Wednesday. Südzucker has a one year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a one year high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €13.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -25.82.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

