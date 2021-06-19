The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 180 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 177.64 ($2.32).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 127.68 ($1.67) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £35.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 425.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.91. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other news, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

