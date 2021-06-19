The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Target Price to $530.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $532.45.

NYSE:TMO opened at $482.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $468.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $343.19 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

