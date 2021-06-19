The Graph (GRT) Market Capitalization Tops $760.96 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, The Graph has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001697 BTC on exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $760.96 million and $74.66 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00059521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.73 or 0.00735227 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00043182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00083648 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

