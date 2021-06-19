The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.950-3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Kroger also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.95-3.10 EPS.
Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,210,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,111,436. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46.
The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,220 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
