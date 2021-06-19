The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.950-3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Kroger also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.95-3.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,210,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,111,436. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.26.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,220 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

