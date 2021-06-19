The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the May 13th total of 953,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:SMG traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.47. 1,045,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.16. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.65.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.57.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

