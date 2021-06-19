The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Short Interest Update

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the May 13th total of 3,350,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 596,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.86. 936,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.59. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $36.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

