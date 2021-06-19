TheStreet Upgrades Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of -2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.59%.
Eltek Company Profile
Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.
Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.