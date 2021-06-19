TheStreet Upgrades Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of -2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.59%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eltek stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Eltek as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

