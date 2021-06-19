Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Up 44.8% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 44.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $3.21 billion and approximately $201.61 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001681 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00038375 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.35 or 0.00223345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00035859 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011098 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,521.58 or 0.04229655 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

