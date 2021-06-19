Thisoption (TONS) Price Hits $0.75

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 24.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Thisoption coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002111 BTC on popular exchanges. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $769,183.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00057763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00139389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00183324 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,712.30 or 1.00030206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.89 or 0.00851197 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

