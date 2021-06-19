Thomas S. Glanville Sells 2,000 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $94.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 32.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Steelhead Partners LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth about $1,871,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Itron by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Itron by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

