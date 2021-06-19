Thomas S. Glanville Sells 2,000 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $94.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
