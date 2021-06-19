Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 67.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $179,560,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,020,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after buying an additional 1,430,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,890,000 after acquiring an additional 771,842 shares during the period. 22.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $99.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

