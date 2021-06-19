Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was downgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on THO. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $104.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.63.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 132.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Thor Industries by 203.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

