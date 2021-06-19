Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TTSH stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $435.65 million, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.47. Tile Shop has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $92.08 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Robert A. Rucker sold 97,389 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $673,931.88. Also, insider Robert A. Rucker sold 157,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $1,148,175.00. Insiders have sold 490,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,351 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

