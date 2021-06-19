Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Short Interest Update

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,970,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the May 13th total of 34,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 379.4% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after buying an additional 732,975 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $5,008,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,725 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at $11,527,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $3,389,000. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLRY. CIBC downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.25 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Tilray has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. Analysts forecast that Tilray will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

