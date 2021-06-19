Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) PT Raised to C$10.34

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price target increased by Fundamental Research from C$10.08 to C$10.34 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$9.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.71.

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$9.57 on Tuesday. Timbercreek Financial has a 1 year low of C$7.39 and a 1 year high of C$9.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$774.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65. The company has a current ratio of 85.05, a quick ratio of 84.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.29.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$22.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.68%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

