Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 12.39%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.