TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.40

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 31898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.36.

The firm has a market cap of C$163.94 million and a PE ratio of -4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.05.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.86 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

