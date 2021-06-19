Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Short Interest Up 19.5% in May

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the May 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGAN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Transphorm in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Transphorm in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transphorm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Transphorm alerts:

Transphorm stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $181.33 million and a P/E ratio of -7.98. Transphorm has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.