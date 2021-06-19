Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.22. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 1,838,882 shares trading hands.

TV has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.26.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$207.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.96.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$91.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trevali Mining Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Trevali Mining (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

