Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the May 13th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Tronox news, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,062.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tronox by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tronox by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,169,000 after purchasing an additional 298,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROX. Bank of America began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tronox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

TROX opened at $20.66 on Friday. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

