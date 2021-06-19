Truist Securiti Weighs in on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NYSE WRE opened at $22.84 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $27.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -99.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

