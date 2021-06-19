Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.09

Trxade Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TRXD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and traded as high as $5.15. Trxade Group shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 981,676 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $176.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Trxade Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRXD)

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The company offers Web based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com and InventoryRx.com, which are Web-based pharmaceutical marketplaces; Pharmabayonline that provides access to proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics to the United States-based independent pharmacies, pharmaceutical shortage databases, proposed governmental reimbursement benchmarks comparison and analysis, and a proprietary suggested national retail drug benchmark; and RxGuru, a service-based desktop software application, which provides daily drug pricing and analytics to the independent pharmacists.

